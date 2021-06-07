Monolith Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,276.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $20,276.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

