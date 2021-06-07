Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook Buys 1,300 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $20,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FRST stock remained flat at $$15.51 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $380.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

