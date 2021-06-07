Insider Buying: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ BLI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 864,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,643. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
