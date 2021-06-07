Insider Buying: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 864,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,643. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.96.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $6,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.