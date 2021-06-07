Todd Renaud Sells 5,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Conn’s stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -193.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

