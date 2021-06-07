Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 745 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Ray Kappus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15.

Shares of RDFN traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 802,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,096. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.