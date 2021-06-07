Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $23.92. 1,947,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,220. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

