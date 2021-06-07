IOST Hits Market Capitalization of $494.65 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. IOST has a market cap of $494.65 million and $119.44 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00116822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

