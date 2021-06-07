Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 25,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,718. Valeo has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

