Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 25,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,718. Valeo has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

