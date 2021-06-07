UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $79.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,981 shares of company stock worth $5,016,718. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. 335,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

