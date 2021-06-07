Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.14

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $389,664.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.65 or 0.01017662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.24 or 0.09809918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00052565 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,652,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

