Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 742,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

