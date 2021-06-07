Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon Sells 81,663 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

