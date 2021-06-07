Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon Sells 81,663 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
