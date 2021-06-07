Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Sells $1,017,804.54 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48.

On Friday, May 28th, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $908,500.00.

YMAB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 303,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

