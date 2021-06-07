Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.90 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00007785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $131.90 million and $3.47 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00278682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.01148569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.18 or 0.98865229 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,629,003 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

