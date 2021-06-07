-$0.45 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.69. 4,460,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,422. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.