Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Transcat posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. 16,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Transcat by 436.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

