Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 100,000 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,264 shares in the company, valued at C$4,442,150.88.

Karora Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Get Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) alerts:

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.