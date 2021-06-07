HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.22

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $147.14, with a volume of 315705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

