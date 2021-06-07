Peercoin Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $35.04 million and $19,665.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 262.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,972,259 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

