Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

AWH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,058. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.16. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

