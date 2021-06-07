Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) vs. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Outdoor Brands and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.96%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.20%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 78.11 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -21.92

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.