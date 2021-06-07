Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $404.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

