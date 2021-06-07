Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $82,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.81. 110,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,268,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $501.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

