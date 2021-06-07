stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,725.91 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $7,231.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $2,725.91 or 0.07652257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00067017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00284042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00250968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.70 or 0.01161350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.74 or 1.00363359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 461,169 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

