Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $20.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.54 billion and the lowest is $18.52 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $92.55. 166,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

