Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,352. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.