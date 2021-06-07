$770.27 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $770.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,833,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

