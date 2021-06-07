$770.27 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $770.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,833,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.