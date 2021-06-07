Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:SPCE traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 616,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,932,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

