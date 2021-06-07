Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.11.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $108.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.64. 698,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.