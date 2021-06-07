Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Buy

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 14,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,679. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $861.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

