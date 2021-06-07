Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.42.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.00. The company had a trading volume of 392,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 35.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
