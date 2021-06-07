Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.00. The company had a trading volume of 392,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 35.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

