Evedo (EVED) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.01043502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.64 or 0.09967703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars.

