TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $749.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.10 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. 29,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,006. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

