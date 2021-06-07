ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.55. 18,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $265.68 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.