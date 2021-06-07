Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 113,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $451.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

