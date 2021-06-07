Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 106,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.