Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 106,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

