Analysts Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT at $52.05

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 769,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

