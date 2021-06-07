Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Earns OUTPERFORM Rating from Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$10.92. 468,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,644. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.