National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NTIOF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 24.55%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

