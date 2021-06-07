Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.81. 44,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.