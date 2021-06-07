BancorpSouth Bank Buys 1,012 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.56 on Monday, reaching $466.44. 16,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

