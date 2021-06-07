Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $335.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

