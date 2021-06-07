$57.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post $57.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.04 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $238.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $251.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $249.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.72 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 427,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.30. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

