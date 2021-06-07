Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 139,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.27. The company had a trading volume of 446,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The company has a market cap of $950.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.