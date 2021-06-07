Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

AMGN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,113. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

