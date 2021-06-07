Analysts Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) PT at $13.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 3,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,760. The stock has a market cap of $375.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Landec by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Landec by 7.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 90.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.