Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

