EventChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,939.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $18,939.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.