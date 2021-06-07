UGAS Hits 1-Day Volume of $272,856.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $272,856.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

