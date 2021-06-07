Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Beam has a market cap of $62.42 million and $16.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001406 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 89,843,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

